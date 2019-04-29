|
|
|
MURRAY, James Affleck (Jim). Peacefully in Timaru, surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019, in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Isabell. Dad to Jackie and Darryn, Bev and Bob, Val and Pete, and Duncan (deceased). Adored grandad of Chelsea, Ruby, Hunter, Kirsty, and Leroy, Robee, and Julia. Dear friend of Ollie, Jean (deceased) and Jo. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the South Canterbury Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road Timaru on 1st May 2019 at 2pm. Messages to the Murray Family c/- PO Box 4091 Highfield, Timaru 7942 Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More