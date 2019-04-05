Home

FITT, Jacqueline Joy. On 3 April 2019 aged 86 dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and John, mother of the late Mark, wife of the late Ray, Nana Jackie to James and Suz, Amy, Daniel and 'K', and 'JJ' to great grandchildren Charlie, Olive, Nathan and Laura. Forever in our hearts. Jackie's funeral will be at 2pm Tuesday 9 April St Aidan's Church 5 Ascot Avenue Remuera. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the Stroke Foundation of NZ. State of Grace East ph 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
