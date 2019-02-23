|
WESTERDAAL, Jacobus (Jack). Born December 28, 1931 in Amsterdam. Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital on 21 February 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Anneke. Dearly loved father of Hank and Donna, Elsa and Ben, Evelyn and Kevin, Chris and Nicole, Lucy, Marjorie, Sonja and Ian and cherished Opa and Opa-Opa of all his Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. Wel te rusten Papa The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 25th February 2019 at 12.30 pm. Huge thanks to all the staff in Muriwai Ward.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
