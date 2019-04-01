|
|
|
SCHWALGER, Jacob Iupita. Passed away peacefully on the 28th March 2019 to be with his Heavenly Father. Much loved son of Su'ifua Siauage Liumalo and Sela Su'ifua Schwalger. Dearly loved and cherished by his children Ioana, Moana, Israel and Joseph and Grandchildren Benetito, Grace and Fa'amalua Junior. Loved and adored by his siblings, friends and wider family. Forever cherished by his beloved church family. A celebration of Jacobs life will be held at Church Unlimited, 2 Te Atatu Road, Glendene on Tuesday 2nd at 6.30pm, followed by a Funeral service at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral home,150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 3rd April at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
