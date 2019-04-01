Home

Jack (John David) RAE

Jack (John David) RAE
RAE, John David (Jack). Passed away at North Shore Hospital on Friday 29 March 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary-Ruth. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Miriam and Sven, Rebecca and Lexton, Georgina and David. 'GP' to wee Francesca. Much loved brother of Graham, and Cleone and cousin to Jenny. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road on Thursday 4 April at 1.00pm followed by private burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
