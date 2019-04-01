|
RAE, John David (Jack). Passed away at North Shore Hospital on Friday 29 March 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary-Ruth. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Miriam and Sven, Rebecca and Lexton, Georgina and David. 'GP' to wee Francesca. Much loved brother of Graham, and Cleone and cousin to Jenny. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road on Thursday 4 April at 1.00pm followed by private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
