TUKI, Jack Malcom. Born 7th January 1961. Passed away at home on 16th April 2019. Cherished husband of Michele and loving Dad to Natalie, Peter and Norman, Grandad to Ryan and dear brother of George, Pixi, Danny, Bub, Lil and Tracey. Loved and respected by many. Dad's service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens on Saturday 20th April at 2pm. Dad, thank you for always taking care of us, now is your time to rest - we love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
