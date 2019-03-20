Home

Jack HOURIGAN Notice
HOURIGAN, Jack. Peacefully on Saturday 16th March 2019, in Whakatane aged 75. Loved husband of Heather. Loved and respected father of Nicola (deceased), Chris, Bryce and Michael. Loved father in law of Deena, Catherine and Maly. Cherished grandfather 'Cracker Jack' to Finlay, Isabel and Scarlett. Special friend to many. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in the Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 22nd March at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Hourigan Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
