GRANT, Jack (John Gordon). On March 6th 2019, peacefully at Waipuna Hospice, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Sibyl and loved dad of Bruce and Debbie and Gavin and Leanne. Loved grandad of Ash and Melissa, Kayla and Jono Gardyne, Jenna, Sarah and Steve, and Katie and Cameron. Loved great uncle and great great uncle. At Jack's request a private family cremation will be held. All are welcome to attend a celebration of his life in the Sir Tristram Lounge, Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Road, Tauranga, on Friday 8th March at 12.00 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
