de LEEUW, Jack. On Friday 19th April 2019 at Trevellyn, aged 92. Much loved husband of Riet (deceased), father of Desiree, Robin and Sabine, father-in-law of John and Alison, Opa of Tasman and Arran. A celebration of his life will be held at Trevellyn Chapel, 1340 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Friday 26 April at 1pm. All communications to Jack's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3214. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
