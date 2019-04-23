Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Jack de LEEUW

Jack de LEEUW Notice
de LEEUW, Jack. On Friday 19th April 2019 at Trevellyn, aged 92. Much loved husband of Riet (deceased), father of Desiree, Robin and Sabine, father-in-law of John and Alison, Opa of Tasman and Arran. A celebration of his life will be held at Trevellyn Chapel, 1340 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Friday 26 April at 1pm. All communications to Jack's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3214. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
