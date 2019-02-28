Home

RAE, Jack Clayton. 4 August 1929 ? 26 February 2019, aged 89. Husband for 64 years of Nancy (nee Gemmell deceased 2018). Loved father of Simon, Garth and Sally, father-in-law of Kim, grandfather of Sam, Olivia (deceased), Matthew, Milly, Phoebe, and Raphaella, great-grandfather of Saatchi, special uncle to Lizzie, and son of the late Edna and Alexander (Bernie) Rae. A loyal husband, great provider, inventor, builder, and very hard worker. Dad lived a full life, golf, intrepid travelling, basketball, ice-cream, fishing, military jeeps, chocolate, and global campervanning. Go in peace dad. Jack's funeral will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, (tomorrow) Friday 1 March at 3:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
