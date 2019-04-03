Home

Ivy Pearl ENGLAND

ENGLAND, Ivy Pearl. At 93 years old, surrounded by her family, sadly passed away on the 2nd of April 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, mother to Diane, Laurence, Rodney, Les, Goeffrey, Brenda, Michael, Rex, and Peter, and adored mother-in- law, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great- grandmother. A Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 5 April at 3pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
