MOYNAHAN, Ivy May Dawn. On Friday 19th April 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital surrounded by her family. Aged 86 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian. Very much loved mother and mother in law of Sandra and Bryan, David, Paul and Linda. Adored Gran of Emily, Zack, Rhys and Great Gran to Lexie. Donation to St John, Tokoroa would be appreciated and may be left at the service. "Forever in our hearts". A Requiem Mass for Ivy will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, S.H.1, Tokoroa on Wednesday 24th April at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Tokoroa Hospital. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
