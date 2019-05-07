|
|
|
MACKIE, Ivy. 1919-2019. Passed away peacefully in her sleep after 100 years of life. Loved wife of Alan (deceased), mother of Frank, Barry (deceased) and Lesley and mother in law to Pix, Megan and David. Loved nana, great nana and great great nana. Many thanks to the Acacia staff for the loving care of our mother. A service will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church Hamurana Rd Omokoroa on Thursday 9th May at 11am. "Now enjoying her heavenly wine"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
