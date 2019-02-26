|
|
|
RAOS, Ivan Kevin (Kevin). Passed away peacefully on 24 February 2019 in Tauranga, in his 95th year. Much loved and adored husband and soulmate of the late Rae, together again. Loving father and father-in-law of Judy and the late Tom, Les and Elizabeth, Wendy and Geoff, Nolan and Helen, and Poppa to 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Kevin's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Road, Tauranga on Thursday, 28 Feb 2019 at 1pm. A private cremation has already been held. All correspondence to Raos family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
