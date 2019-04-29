|
|
|
MITCHELL, Ivan Albert. On Friday 26th of April 2019 peacefully at Summerset down the Lane, Hamilton. In his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Gail for 55 years. Cherished Dad of Julie and Murray; Kay and Phil Karl; Terry and Helen; Scott and Nikola. Much loved Pop of Angela, Jordan, Reid, Darby, Erica, Tate, Alexandra, Sophie, Harvey, Quinn, Max, Theo and Josie. 'Forever in our hearts' A Celebration of Ivan's Life will be held at Coopers Function Centre, Mystery Creek Vineyard, 25 Angus Road, Ohaupo, between Hamilton and Cambridge on Tuesday 30th April at 2:00 pm. Correspondence to the Mitchell Family, Villa 38, 206 Dixon Road, Hamilton 3206 Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More