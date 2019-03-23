Home

MARSDEN, Dr Isidore Adair (Adair). MBChB, FRNZCGP. Peacefully at Beach Haven Hospital on Monday 18 March 2019, aged 94. Adored youngest daughter of the late Errol and Isidore Mackersey of Te Kuiti, dearest sister of the late Eleanor. Adair was a loving wife and best friend for nearly 57 years to her darling Tim. Beloved Mum of Alastair, Nigel and Rosemary, respected mother-in-law of Anne-Marie, Kanako and Robert, much-loved Grandmother of Kamala, Sara, Hamish, Anna, Ariana, Haru and Nami. Loved and cherished by many in New Zealand and Overseas. You will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to everyone who looked after Mum in her later years, we greatly appreciate your time and kindness. At Adair's request a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to the University of Auckland School of Medicine Foundation Centre for Brain Research Fund, Private Bag 92019 Auckland 1142 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
