NISBET, Isabella Emerson (Isa) (nee Cook). Passed away peacefully on May 2nd 2019; aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie. Loved mother of Carole and Lynn Collins, Shirley and the late Trevor Tuckey and Jan and Alan Whatmough. Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 13. A service for Isa will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm tomorrow Saturday May 4th 2019 followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the staff of Kamo Home for their loving care of Isa. In lieu lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Whangarei St John Ambulance Service PO Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei 0145 would be appreciated Communications to the 'Nisbet Family' C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
