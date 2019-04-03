|
|
|
BUSH, Irma. Passed away peacefully on 28th March, 2019, aged 87. Loving wife and soul mate to Noel, married 64 years. Loving Mother of Susan and Grant, Mother-in-law to Mandy, cherished Grandmother of Sarah and James. Forever in our hearts, so very missed. The family would very much like to thank Management and staff of Bruce McLaren for their exceptional Loving Care. A celebration for Irma will be held in The Atrium, Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, 795 Chapel Road, Howick on Thursday 4th of April at 2.00pm. Contact Sue, phone 0275-777-550.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
