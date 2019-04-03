Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma BUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma BUSH

Notice Condolences

Irma BUSH Notice
BUSH, Irma. Passed away peacefully on 28th March, 2019, aged 87. Loving wife and soul mate to Noel, married 64 years. Loving Mother of Susan and Grant, Mother-in-law to Mandy, cherished Grandmother of Sarah and James. Forever in our hearts, so very missed. The family would very much like to thank Management and staff of Bruce McLaren for their exceptional Loving Care. A celebration for Irma will be held in The Atrium, Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, 795 Chapel Road, Howick on Thursday 4th of April at 2.00pm. Contact Sue, phone 0275-777-550.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.