FISHER, Irene Margaret (Rene) (nee Watson). Passed away unexpectedly on 21 April 2019 at Auckland Hospital in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of the late Gus. Deeply loved mother of Michael and mother-in- law of Dianne. Much loved Nana of Joshua and Samuel. Dearly loved elder sister of Rae, Jacqueline and the late Ann. Loved and respected sister-in-law and aunt to her many nephews and nieces, and their children. A Service will be held at the Gus Fisher Gallery, 74 Shortland Street, Auckland City on Wednesday 24 April at 2.30pm. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
