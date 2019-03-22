|
|
|
GRIGOR, Irene Ellen (nee Guy). Passed away peacefully at home 17 March 2019 in her 82nd year. A Londoner by birth, a New Zealander for 69 years. Loved wife and companion of Bruce, loved and fond sister of Barbara and Robert, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and James, Jane and Duane, Duncan and Emma, and greatest Nana of Alex, Maia, Luke, Kate, Annabel and Mae. In accordance with Irene's final wishes, a private family farewell for her passing and cremation have been held. Regards and deepest thanks to those many friends who have walked with Irene over the years. Thanks to Mairangi Medical Centre, North Harbour Hospice and Waitemata District Nurses.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More