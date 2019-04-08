Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Iolanthe Grace (Iola) HUTCHINS

HUTCHINS, Iolanthe Grace (Iola). Passed away peacefully on 5 April 2019, aged 95 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Jean, Kathleen and Jeff, Lynda and David, Roy and Glenda, Naomi and Keith, Paul and Amy. Loved by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A service for Iola will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Salvation Army may be left at the service or made online at bit.ly/hutchins0504. All communications to the Hutchins family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
