LIMA, Ioana. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on the 6th of April 2019. Beloved wife of Gafa. Cherished mother and mother in law of Stephen and Helen, and O'Tillie. Loved Grandmother of Thomas, Jasmine, and Emily. A family service for Ioana will be held on Wednesday the 10th of April 2019 at Te Atatu Union Church, 2 Taikata Road, Te Atatu at 6:00pm. A funeral service for Ioana will be held at Te Atatu Union Church on the 11th of April 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
