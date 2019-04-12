WIERENGA, Ingrid. Born 4th September, 1969. Died peacefully on 10th April 2019. Much loved daughter of Piet and Ge Wierenga from the Netherlands, and sister of Eric. Ingrid is in 2006 naar Nieuw Zeeland gekomenen heft zich hier heel gelukkig gevoelden heft veel vrienden gemaakt. Helaas moeten we afscheid van haar nemen na een lang ziekbed.We verliezen een prachtige dochter en zus. Nu nemen we haar weer mee terug naar Nederland. Piet, Ge en Eric. A farewell for Ingrid will be held in her garden, at 171 SH 1, Dome Forest, Warkworth,on Monday 15th April at 11.30 am. We encourage everyone to wear something colourful and to bring a flower to place with Ingrid. Friends are invited to say goodbye at her home between 5 pm and 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday prior to her farewell. The staff at Hibiscus Hospice, Red Beach, have shown such wonderful care for Ingrid, and the family would appreciate donations in memory of her to be made to Hospice at https:/ /harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate-to-hibiscus-hospice/. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019