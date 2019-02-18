Home

Ina Florence CURTIS

Ina Florence CURTIS Notice
CURTIS, Ina Florence. On 16 February 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest. Loved and admired mother and mother in law of Helen and Gerard. Proud grandma of Michael and Anna, Pat and Kristin, Fiona, Chris and Alexis. Great grandma of Monica(deceased), Stella, Julia and Victoria; Ina and Frida; Elizabeth; and Gene. "A strong and loving woman. May she rest in peace." A service for Ina will be held at St. Paul's by the Sea Anglican Church, 2 Otakau Rd, Milford on Thursday 21 February at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
