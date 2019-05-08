Home

LARKING, Ian William Joseph. On 4 May 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Helene (Nicki) Father of Dean, Toni, Richard and Irena. Father in law of Neil Pule, Tracy Wang and Grandfather of Ben, Mya and Liam. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life" A service to celebrate the life of Ian will be held at the Royal Oak Seventh Day Adventist Church 48 Mt Smart Road Royal Oak on Monday 13th May 2019 at 10am Interment therafter at Purewa Cemetery. All Communications to 0211675536



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
