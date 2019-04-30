Home

Ian William GILLIES Notice
GILLIES, Ian William. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 27 April 2019. Much loved father of Matthew, Simone, Daniel and loved father-in-law of Nikki. Wonderful grandad of Rocco, Sammi, Maddi, Hunter and Levi. Dear friend of Pam. Brother of Alan. Now at Peace. A service for Ian will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 2 May at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
