HILLS, Ian Thomas. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving immediate family on Sunday 31st March 2019, in his 65th year. Loving father of Nicholas, Catherine, Andrew and cherished former husband of Bernadine. Much loved son of Roy and the late Benita. Brother of Stephen, Paula, Murray, Clayton, Christopher and Roseanne. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Elim Christian Centre 159 Botany Road, Howick on Wednesday 3rd of April at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Musclar Distrophy Association of New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
