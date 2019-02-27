Home

Ian Matheson (Legs) ELIASON

ELIASON, Ian Matheson (Legs). Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Much loved father and father- in-law of Tania, Rachael and David Utumapu, and Mathew and Megan. Dearly loved Poppa to Elias, Lucca, Lucinda, and Keely. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Beverly (deceased) and Noel, and Janice and Malcolm. All messages may be sent to "The Eliason Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Ian will be held at the TSB Stadium, 1 Rogan Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 28th February 2019, at 11:00am, followed by a private committal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
