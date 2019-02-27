|
ELIASON, Ian Matheson (Legs). Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Much loved father and father- in-law of Tania, Rachael and David Utumapu, and Mathew and Megan. Dearly loved Poppa to Elias, Lucca, Lucinda, and Keely. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Beverly (deceased) and Noel, and Janice and Malcolm. All messages may be sent to "The Eliason Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Ian will be held at the TSB Stadium, 1 Rogan Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 28th February 2019, at 11:00am, followed by a private committal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
