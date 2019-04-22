|
SMART, Ian John (Smarty). 22 November 1946 - 19 April 2019 Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Mary for 51 years. Beloved father and father in law of Michelle, Bronwyn and Craig, Bevan, Cushla and Graham, Aaron and Karen. Treasured Grandad of Jade and Stevie, Sean, Renee, Cerys, Case and Aedan. Adored Great Grandad of Kingston and Saylor. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at United Matamata Sports Clubrooms, Bedford Park on Wednesday 24th April at 11:00am Smarty will be at home with his family and you are welcome to come and say goodbye. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns would be appreciated. All communications to c/- the Smart family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
