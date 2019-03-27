|
SAMSON, Ian James. On March 25th 2019 peacefully at Waihi Hospital. Aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Pat for 63 years. Dearly loved dad of Gary, Mark, and Shelley, and father in-law of Gina, Sharon, and Mike. Much loved grandad of Calin and Tara; Adam and Reid; John and Kyle and great grandad of Zoe. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Waihi Golf Club (his second home), Corner of Woodlands Road and Old Tauranga Road, Waihi on Sunday March 31st at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated or maybe left at the service. Communications to the Samson family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
