Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian SAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian James SAMSON

Notice Condolences

Ian James SAMSON Notice
SAMSON, Ian James. On March 25th 2019 peacefully at Waihi Hospital. Aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Pat for 63 years. Dearly loved dad of Gary, Mark, and Shelley, and father in-law of Gina, Sharon, and Mike. Much loved grandad of Calin and Tara; Adam and Reid; John and Kyle and great grandad of Zoe. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Waihi Golf Club (his second home), Corner of Woodlands Road and Old Tauranga Road, Waihi on Sunday March 31st at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated or maybe left at the service. Communications to the Samson family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.