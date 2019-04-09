|
RIDDELL, Ian James (Fid). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital, 7 April 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Ina, loved dad of James and Samuel. Much loved brother and brother in law of Joyanne and Maurice Merrick, Bryan and Lynda, Allan and Helen. Special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Ian's funeral will be held at 1pm Thursday 11 April, at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park and Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers all donations to St John Ambulance Services. All communications to C/- Simply Cremations PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
