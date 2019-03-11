Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian FERGUSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian James FERGUSSON

Notice Condolences

Ian James FERGUSSON Notice
FERGUSSON, Ian James. Of Feilding. (Formerly of Halcombe). On 9 March 2019, peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved husband of the late Lyra. Loved father and father- in-law of Claire, Janet and Dennis (all of Auckland), Euan and Deborah (Taupo) and Glenda and David (France). Loved grandfather of Cameron and Virginia, and Stephanie. Great-grandfather of Hugo and Imogen. Aged 93 years. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 26, Woodlands and Lavender Blue for their exemplary care. A service for Ian will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 14 March 2019 at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding and afterwards to the Halcombe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740 would be most appreciated (or can be left in the church foyer). Messages may be sent to the Fergusson family c/o PO Box 29-059, Epsom, Auckland 1344. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.