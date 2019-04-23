Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Ian Hamilton (Canon Emeritus) GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

Reverend Ian Hamilton (Canon Emeritus) GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, Ian Hamilton (Reverend Canon Emeritus). Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Friday, April 19th 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Enid for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Marinella, Paul (deceased) and Ruth, David and Anne, Mary and Jonathan. Adored Grandpa of Tim, Steve, Kate, Chris, Molly, Toby, Hannah, Cole, Meredith and Alex. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Emily, Zeke, Tayla and Ashlee. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Hamilton Road Cambridge, tomorrow Wednesday April 24th at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.