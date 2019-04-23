|
GRAHAM, Ian Hamilton (Reverend Canon Emeritus). Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Friday, April 19th 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Enid for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Marinella, Paul (deceased) and Ruth, David and Anne, Mary and Jonathan. Adored Grandpa of Tim, Steve, Kate, Chris, Molly, Toby, Hannah, Cole, Meredith and Alex. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Emily, Zeke, Tayla and Ashlee. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Hamilton Road Cambridge, tomorrow Wednesday April 24th at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
