DUNCAN, Ian George. 1933 - 2019. Peacefully on April 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father in law of Brian and Cathy and whanau, Terry, and Stuart and Brenda. Cherished Grandpa of Rebecca, and Alex. Brother of Shona and Richard, and Ross and Ngarie and their families. A special thank you to all, for the love and care that Ian has received. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday April 8, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Duncan Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
