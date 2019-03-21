|
|
|
DONALD, Ian Edward. Passed away peacefully 17 March 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy, much loved father of Glenn, Aaron and Katie loved father-in-law of Cecelia, Teresa and Dale and adored Pop of Ryan and Samantha, Ashleigh and Damian, Ewan and Mikayla special Poppa of Luke and Brooke. Cherished Memories of our MYTDUK. Thankyou to staff at Ward M3 Waikato Hospital. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland on Monday 25th March at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations will be collected at the service for Royal Forest & Bird Protection Society. www.forestand bird.org.nz All communications to The Donald Family c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More