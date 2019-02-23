Resources More Obituaries for Ian LOBB Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ian Donald LOBB

Notice LOBB, Ian Donald. Ian's family, Feye, Sarah and Swain, Catherine and Justin, Prue and Peter, Anna and Karl, sincerely wish to thank everyone for the kindness and support shown in many ways to us at this sad time and we appreciate that so many travelled from afar to be with us at Ian's farewell. We also wish to acknowledge the care and respect which Sue, Robin and their staff at Heatherlea Rest Home gave Ian over the past few years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019