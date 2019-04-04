|
|
|
WRIGHT, Ian David. On April 2, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Judy. Much loved father and father- in-law of Alison Wright and Ian Sindlen; Jan and Paul McMullen. Loved Poppa of Kate, Jack and Ed. All messages C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Ian's life, will be held in the Deer Stalkers Hall, Parkvale, corner of Para & Moreton Roads, Carterton on Saturday April 6 at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation. Wairarapa Funeral Services wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
