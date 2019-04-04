Home

Ian David WRIGHT

Ian David WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Ian David. On April 2, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Judy. Much loved father and father- in-law of Alison Wright and Ian Sindlen; Jan and Paul McMullen. Loved Poppa of Kate, Jack and Ed. All messages C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Ian's life, will be held in the Deer Stalkers Hall, Parkvale, corner of Para & Moreton Roads, Carterton on Saturday April 6 at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation. Wairarapa Funeral Services wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
