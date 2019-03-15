Home

Ian Arthur Sydney ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Ian Arthur Sydney. Passed away on 13th March 2019 aged 73 years surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Loved Father to Neil, Allen and Andrea, father-in-law to Marie and Aurelia. Step-father of Stu and Sonya. Adored grandad and Great Grandad. He will be cherished forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to Schlaepfer Scout Park would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Schlaepfer Scout Park, 41C Ostrich Farm Road, Pukekohe on Monday 18th March at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
