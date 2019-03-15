|
|
|
ROBINSON, Ian Arthur Sydney. Passed away on 13th March 2019 aged 73 years surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Loved Father to Neil, Allen and Andrea, father-in-law to Marie and Aurelia. Step-father of Stu and Sonya. Adored grandad and Great Grandad. He will be cherished forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to Schlaepfer Scout Park would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Schlaepfer Scout Park, 41C Ostrich Farm Road, Pukekohe on Monday 18th March at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
