Ian Angus HENDERSON

Ian Angus HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Ian Angus. Peacefully on the 17th of February, 2019. Darling husband of Carol. Treasured Dad of Duncan and Dugald, and father-in-law of Amanda. Adored grandad of Leithen, Isla and Aryn. Loved big brother of Kenn and David, and brother-in-law of John and Joan. Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Wakatere Boating Club, Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck Beach, Devonport on Monday the 25th of February at 11:00 a.m. Please dress casually. Peace, Love and Happiness.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
