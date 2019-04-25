Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugo VAN WOERDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugo VAN WOERDEN

Notice Condolences

Hugo VAN WOERDEN Notice
van WOERDEN, Hugo. Peacefully at Waihi Hospital on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in his 91st year. Loving husband of Dorothy, father to John and Jenny, and Caroline (deceased). Opa to Tim and Ellyse, and Irene and Mustafa. Special Dad to Wayne and Michelle, Dianne, and Graham. Much loved by his family in New Zealand and worldwide. A funeral service will be held at St James' Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Monday 29th April at 11am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the van Woerden family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.