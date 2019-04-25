|
van WOERDEN, Hugo. Peacefully at Waihi Hospital on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in his 91st year. Loving husband of Dorothy, father to John and Jenny, and Caroline (deceased). Opa to Tim and Ellyse, and Irene and Mustafa. Special Dad to Wayne and Michelle, Dianne, and Graham. Much loved by his family in New Zealand and worldwide. A funeral service will be held at St James' Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Monday 29th April at 11am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the van Woerden family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
