SMITH, Howard Campbell. RNZN 16553. Aged 76 years. Passed away on 4 May 2019. Much loved husband of Odette, loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Kim, Raychel and Fabio, Brendon and Anna, Jared and Lauren. Giddee to Jaimee, Kayden, Maeya and Lily, Cassandra and Cristian, and Franco, Malachi and Korban. A service will be held at Te Atatu RSA 1 Harbour View Rd, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland at 10.30 on Monday 13 May. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
