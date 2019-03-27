Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Homer Geoffrey QSM JP STUBBS

STUBBS, Homer Geoffrey QSM, JP. On March 25th 2019 at Waihi Hospital, aged 85 years, Homer was released from his long struggle. For 58 years he was, for Bev, a most dearly loved husband and best friend. A most admired and dearly loved father, father in-law and grandfather of Peter and Ange, Nicholas and Jess; Jan and Chris, Chloe and Sam; Carol and Barry, Bethany, Ella and Luke; John and Jen, Stevie, Max and Tyler. A service for Homer will be held on Monday April 1st at 12 noon at the Waikino Victoria Hall, SH2 Waikino, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Stubbs family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
