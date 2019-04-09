|
JAMESON, Hilton Theodore. NZDS J Force Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 6 April 2019 at home, surrounded by family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband and soul-mate of the late Peggy. Loved and cherished father of the late Margaret, Kevin and Debbie and father in law of Debbie. Loved Poppa of Kylee, Kurt, Melanie, Christopher and Jayden and Great Poppa of Paige and Cayden. If we could write a story it would be the greatest ever told of a kind, loving, generous, hilarious man who had a heart of gold. R.I.P. Dad/Poppa, till we all meet again. You and mum will be forever in our hearts. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 380 Main Rd, Huapai on Friday 12 April 2019 at 11am, followed by refreshments at the Waimauku Bowling Club. A Special thanks to Hospice, District Nurses, Geneva Homecare, Huapai Doctors and Waitakere Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
