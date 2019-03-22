|
|
|
WINKS, Hilda Merle (Merle). Slipped away peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village on Tuesday the 19th of March 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Ron (deceased) and loved sister of Eileen (deceased) and cherished sister-in-law of Betty (deceased). Much beloved Mum of Ross, Janice and Gary (deceased). Treasured mother-in-law of Trish, Jon and Rosie. Loving Auntie to Murray, Lorraine and Bruce and spouses. Precious Nana/Nannie of David and Jamie, Caitlin and Matt and Stephen, and their partners. She will be sadly missed by family and friends but will be forever in our hearts. Many thanks to the staff of Grace Joel for the care and attention she has received in all her years there. In keeping with Merle's wishes, a private family service only. Messages to : The Morrison Funeral Home, P.O Box 25731, Ste Heliers, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
