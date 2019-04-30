|
CREWE, Hilda Mary. RAF Bomber Command 74506/2080769 WWII. On 28 April 2019, age 95 years. Loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother of Mike, Sue, David and Judith. Mother-in-law of Jo, Ross, and Nola. Treasured nana of Belinda, Jonathan, Natalie, Amy, Rayner and Kathleen. Great-grand nana of 12 great grandchildren. Will be missed by us all. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service 185 Schnappper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 4 May at 12.30pm. Followed by private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
