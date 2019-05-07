|
HELG, Hilda Johanna (nee Key). August 19, 1926 - May 03, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd May 2019 in her 93rd year. Dearly loved Wife of Edmund (Foloki) Helg (Deceased). Mother to Paul, Peter, Gail, Wayne, David, Grant, Brenda, Maureen and Eddie Jnr also Grandmother,and great and great great Grandmother to her many fanau a fanau. Mum's Funeral Service will be held at Waikumete Cemetery Chapel 1 on Friday 10th May at 11.00am followed by burial where she will be laid to rest with Dad. Following the burial the Family invite you all to join them for refreshments at the Kelston Community Hall. For further information please contact the Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
