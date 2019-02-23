Home

Hilda Blanche WRIGHT

Hilda Blanche WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Hilda Blanche. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19 February 2019, aged 98. Cherished wife of the late Chris. Deeply loved mother of late Lionel. Dearly loved mother in law of Annisia. Treasured grandmother of Jason, Anna and the late Brendon. Auntie of David (Christchurch). In lieu of flowers donations to the Auckland S.P.C.A., PO Box 43221 Mangere, Auckland would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Hilda's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 25 February 2019 at 2.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
