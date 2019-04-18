|
SEIDL, Hermann. On Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by his whanau, Angela, Manfred, Hermann Jnr, Rene' and Johann. Father-in-law of Popy, Kani papa o Lyella, Manukura, Mikoikoi, and Dillon. Leaving 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18th April, from his residence for Otangaroa Marae, Kaeo. A funeral service will be held at the above Marae on Saturday, 20th April, 2019 at 10:00 a.m, followed by a burial at Waitaruke Cemetery. Rest in peace my darling.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
