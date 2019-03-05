|
BATLEY, Herbert Forshaw (Bert). Passed away peacefully on 4 March 2019, aged 97 years, at Waitakere Hospital after battling for 4 years after a stroke. Adored father of Don and Anne, father-in-law of Lesley- Jane and Richard and grandfather of Callum and Rohan. Ex-husband of the late Nesta, sadly missed and much loved friend of Glenn and loyal companion of the 3 legged cat Perky. In keeping with Bert's wishes a private family cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bert's life on Tuesday 12 March at 5pm in Parnell. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
