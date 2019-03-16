|
DAVIS, Henry Munro (Harry). 19 June 1929 - 15 March 2019 Dearly loved husband of Merle; Father of the late Craig, Peter, and Nicole; Respected step-father of Keith, Ian, and Lesley; Much loved Brother of Don and Rosetta. "Now bowling in Heaven" A funeral service for Harry will be held in Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at 12 noon. To be followed by a private family cremation. All communications to the" Davis Family" c-/ PO Box 1555, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
